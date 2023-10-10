Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,331 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 1.7% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.96. The company had a trading volume of 783,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,030. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $62.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $118.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $182,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,643.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $182,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,643.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $234,280.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,718,289.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,246 shares of company stock worth $11,223,595. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange



Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

