Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stake Lifted by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for about 1.4% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after acquiring an additional 49,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at $1,679,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.6 %

ICE opened at $111.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $118.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.90.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $346,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,517,254.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $120,623.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,218.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $346,620.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,254.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,246 shares of company stock worth $11,223,595. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

