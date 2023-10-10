Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.10.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $4.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $298.77. 761,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,657. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.53. The firm has a market cap of $104.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total transaction of $819,464.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,544.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,848,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total value of $819,464.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,544.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,309 shares of company stock worth $19,649,321. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

