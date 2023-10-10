Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 115,771 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the previous session’s volume of 42,343 shares.The stock last traded at $46.69 and had previously closed at $46.35.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.41. The company has a market capitalization of $772.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Large Cap Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 126.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 129.9% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 877.2% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Large Cap Value ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

