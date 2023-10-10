Invesco Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 3,782 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 280% compared to the typical daily volume of 995 call options.

Insider Activity

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. acquired 796,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.12 per share, with a total value of $20,003,633.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,052,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,438,473.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Invesco by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on IVZ shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $15.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IVZ traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.94. The stock had a trading volume of 793,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,548,853. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.98. Invesco has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $20.56. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.09). Invesco had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 56.74%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

