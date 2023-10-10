Invesco Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 3,782 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 280% compared to the typical daily volume of 995 call options.
In other Invesco news, major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. acquired 796,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.12 per share, with a total value of $20,003,633.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,052,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,438,473.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Invesco by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:IVZ traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.94. The stock had a trading volume of 793,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,548,853. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.98. Invesco has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $20.56. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.09). Invesco had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 56.74%.
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
