Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Celanese (CE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Celanese (NYSE: CE) recently:

10/4/2023 – Celanese was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/4/2023 – Celanese had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $130.00 to $133.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/3/2023 – Celanese had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $149.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/26/2023 – Celanese was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/29/2023 – Celanese was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $120.00.

8/17/2023 – Celanese is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/11/2023 – Celanese had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $146.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of Celanese stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.92. 407,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.59. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $86.96 and a 1-year high of $131.05. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.44.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.29). Celanese had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.99 EPS. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

