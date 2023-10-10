Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Darden Restaurants (DRI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI):

10/5/2023 – Darden Restaurants is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/25/2023 – Darden Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $183.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/22/2023 – Darden Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $177.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/22/2023 – Darden Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $178.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/22/2023 – Darden Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $167.00 to $161.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/22/2023 – Darden Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $160.00 to $155.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/22/2023 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $186.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/22/2023 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $184.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/21/2023 – Darden Restaurants had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

9/21/2023 – Darden Restaurants had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2023 – Darden Restaurants was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/19/2023 – Darden Restaurants had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $183.00 price target on the stock.

9/15/2023 – Darden Restaurants had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

9/14/2023 – Darden Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $185.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/14/2023 – Darden Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $175.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/13/2023 – Darden Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $167.00 to $160.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/8/2023 – Darden Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $195.00 to $184.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/25/2023 – Darden Restaurants was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/17/2023 – Darden Restaurants had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $178.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Darden Restaurants is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

DRI traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.32. The stock had a trading volume of 499,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,777. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.17 and a 1 year high of $173.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.43 and a 200 day moving average of $156.99. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.26%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 18,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $3,124,448.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,724 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,642.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 18,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $3,124,448.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,642.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 23,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $3,948,668.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,163,110.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,486 shares of company stock worth $32,669,040 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 980.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

