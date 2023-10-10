Investors Purchase Large Volume of Pioneer Natural Resources Put Options (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 7,338 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 35% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,418 put options.

PXD traded up $2.38 on Tuesday, hitting $238.00. 553,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,177,323. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.24 and its 200 day moving average is $218.36. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $274.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PXD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.09.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

