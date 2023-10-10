Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Acquires 195 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 693,246 shares of company stock valued at $20,948,820,977. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of LLY traded up $9.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $581.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,561,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $544.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.20 and a 1-year high of $601.84.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Argus increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $538.65.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

