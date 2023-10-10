Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.29.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $6.40 on Tuesday, reaching $401.14. 1,226,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,643,288. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $418.60. The firm has a market cap of $377.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $402.44 and a 200-day moving average of $387.22.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 424,779 shares of company stock valued at $168,609,298. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

