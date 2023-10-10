iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Shares Purchased by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,907 shares during the quarter. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.47% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 8,408.7% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,414,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,732,000 after buying an additional 1,397,786 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,532,000. Pacific Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,586,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 476.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 183,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1,000.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 183,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 166,937 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of QLTA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.90. The stock had a trading volume of 38,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,059. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.84 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.80 and a 200 day moving average of $46.74.

About iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

