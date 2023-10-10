iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by James J. Burns & Company LLC

James J. Burns & Company LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,156 shares during the quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 82.3% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 946.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.34. 205,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,394. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.76. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $47.49.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

