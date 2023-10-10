iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 69.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,065 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 4.4% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 38,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,813,794 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.14.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.