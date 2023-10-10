iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 61,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 13,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 268.3% in the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 333,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,239,000 after buying an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.33 on Tuesday, hitting $94.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,916,376. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.14 and its 200 day moving average is $97.24. The firm has a market cap of $65.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.74 and a 1-year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

