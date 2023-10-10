iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) is SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,218,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,879 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 5.7% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.64% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $145,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,057,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,909,876,000 after purchasing an additional 27,699,624 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,999,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970,882 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,504,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,930 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,547,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,609,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.43. 3,361,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,429,393. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.16. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $46.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1336 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

