iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by James J. Burns & Company LLC

James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 3.9% of James J. Burns & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $15,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Steph & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

AGG traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,992,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,422,698. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.37 and a one year high of $101.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.47.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.