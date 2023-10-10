iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Stock Holdings Lowered by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 48,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.17. 139,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,254. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.35. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $56.75.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.