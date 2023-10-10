iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period.

ESGU traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.48. 270,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,854. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.88. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $77.28 and a 1-year high of $101.28. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.3992 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

