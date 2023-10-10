iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) is Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Seed Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,040 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 61,884 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 19,580 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 976.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 45,589 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.69. 1,282,964 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.62. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

