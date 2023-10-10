iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) is North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,693 shares during the period. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGOV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 91,829.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,844,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,816,000 after acquiring an additional 21,820,542 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4,673.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,107,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,330 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 594,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,892,000 after purchasing an additional 28,806 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 439,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,387,000 after purchasing an additional 49,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 57.7% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 391,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after purchasing an additional 143,059 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IGOV traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.42. The company had a trading volume of 800,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,914. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.25. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $35.47 and a 12 month high of $41.42.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

