iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 125,799 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 301,135 shares.The stock last traded at $37.18 and had previously closed at $37.24.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 91,829.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,844,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,816,000 after purchasing an additional 21,820,542 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,079,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,161,000 after buying an additional 1,028,147 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,419,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,381,000 after acquiring an additional 629,800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4,673.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,107,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 594,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,892,000 after acquiring an additional 28,806 shares during the period.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

