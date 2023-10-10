iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) is Lincoln Capital Corp’s 9th Largest Position

Lincoln Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,776 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,195,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833,647 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,377,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628,420 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,312 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,107,000 after buying an additional 1,642,304 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,328,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,350,000 after buying an additional 1,162,118 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.29. The stock had a trading volume of 213,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,929. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.35 and its 200 day moving average is $92.55. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $86.59 and a one year high of $96.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2904 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

