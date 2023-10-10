iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by TimeScale Financial Inc.

TimeScale Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MBB stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.48. 655,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,262. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $86.59 and a one year high of $96.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.55.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2904 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

