iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,302 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $5,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 33,717.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,723,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,493,902,000 after purchasing an additional 142,301,077 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 191.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,349,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,652 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,239,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,746,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 597.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 728,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,785,000 after purchasing an additional 624,059 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:ACWX traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.37. The company had a trading volume of 206,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,352. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $38.81 and a 1 year high of $51.30.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.