iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by BIP Wealth LLC

BIP Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 719,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,438 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 4.3% of BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. BIP Wealth LLC owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $52,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.38. 12,140,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,824,773. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

