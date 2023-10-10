iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Cut by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after buying an additional 211,643,459 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 314.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,764,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,004,000 after buying an additional 26,386,589 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,474,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,897,274,000 after buying an additional 3,109,690 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 121.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 468,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,485,000 after buying an additional 2,654,434 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $188,493,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.37. The company had a trading volume of 13,082,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,827,807. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.