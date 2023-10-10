iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $6,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.03. 600,451 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.25. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

