iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by James J. Burns & Company LLC

James J. Burns & Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,229 shares during the quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 14,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. EQ LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 70,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,931,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BATS:EFG traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.03. The stock had a trading volume of 600,451 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.25. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

