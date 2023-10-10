iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by BIP Wealth LLC

BIP Wealth LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. City State Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 84.2% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCZ stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.02. 648,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,282. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.