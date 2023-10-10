iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 17,015 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,667,000 after acquiring an additional 55,103 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS:EFV traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $48.32. 1,399,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

