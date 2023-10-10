iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,286,000 after acquiring an additional 76,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,280,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,196,943. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.37. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

