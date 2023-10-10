iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by TimeScale Financial Inc.

TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. EQ LLC now owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 52.3% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 22,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 55,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 136.3% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 22,984 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,425,749 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.19 and its 200 day moving average is $73.64. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

