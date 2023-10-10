iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,988 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 4.5% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $10,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 136,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.9% during the second quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 34,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:USMV traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,425,749 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.64.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

