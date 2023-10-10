iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 7.7% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $27,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of QUAL opened at $134.42 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.47.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

