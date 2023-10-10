iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 7,557,776 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 159% from the previous session’s volume of 2,915,742 shares.The stock last traded at $102.26 and had previously closed at $102.21.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.05.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares National Muni Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.