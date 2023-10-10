iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is TimeScale Financial Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

TimeScale Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $10,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $368,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,450,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,756. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $252.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $242.54 and a 200-day moving average of $236.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

