iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Lifted by Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 177.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,966 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 10.6% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $33,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after buying an additional 1,283,522 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,398,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,956,000 after buying an additional 195,924 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,333,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,035,000 after buying an additional 343,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,089,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,570,000 after acquiring an additional 33,179 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $275.92. 382,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,893. The company has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $286.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

