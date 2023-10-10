iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 632.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.52. 609,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,805,872. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.19. The company has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

