iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by BIP Wealth LLC

BIP Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.5% of BIP Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $18,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded up $2.40 on Tuesday, hitting $176.40. The stock had a trading volume of 22,266,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,779,680. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.13 and its 200-day moving average is $182.25. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

