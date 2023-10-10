iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 67,393 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 62,477 shares.The stock last traded at $105.07 and had previously closed at $104.84.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $915.78 million, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.55 and a 200 day moving average of $103.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IWL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

