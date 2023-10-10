iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Holdings Decreased by Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

DVY stock opened at $106.46 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $103.13 and a 12 month high of $126.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.93.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.4647 per share. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

