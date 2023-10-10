iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,829 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.14. 2,123,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,413,776. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.26. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

