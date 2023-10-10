iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) is SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,054,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,489 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF comprises 3.5% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned about 6.87% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $90,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LRGF traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $43.97. 44,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,737. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.37. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $35.46 and a 52 week high of $46.23.

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

