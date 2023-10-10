Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Director Sells $2,517,431.64 in Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) Director Steven A. Raymund sold 19,347 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.12, for a total transaction of $2,517,431.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,881,109.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jabil Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of JBL stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $134.33. 1,609,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,763. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $136.25.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter worth about $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Jabil by 10.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Jabil by 58.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after purchasing an additional 141,511 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Jabil by 656.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

