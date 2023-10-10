James J. Burns & Company LLC Acquires Shares of 12,151 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

James J. Burns & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,151 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.21. 25,667,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,009,438. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

