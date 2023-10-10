James J. Burns & Company LLC Buys Shares of 2,025 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

James J. Burns & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,025 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 843.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 48.1% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Oracle by 168.7% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $110.01. 4,207,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,109,908. The company has a market capitalization of $301.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.84. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $127.54.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.19.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

