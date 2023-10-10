James J. Burns & Company LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

James J. Burns & Company LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,114 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VNQ stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $75.55. 3,020,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,099,087. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.28 and a 200-day moving average of $81.77. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $72.34 and a twelve month high of $94.53. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

