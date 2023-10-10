James J. Burns & Company LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 44,287 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 76,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 58,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 12,583 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.39. 11,723,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,822,781. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.