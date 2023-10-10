James J. Burns & Company LLC Has $215,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,162 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,102 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.19.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.21. 2,614,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,188,366. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $82.43 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $106.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

