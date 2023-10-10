James J. Burns & Company LLC Has $3.81 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

James J. Burns & Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.0% of James J. Burns & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of VEA traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.90. 8,713,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,025,540. The company has a market cap of $107.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.00 and its 200 day moving average is $45.69.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

